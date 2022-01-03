A Record 24.7 million people became Infected with COVID-19 Worldwide in December 2021

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the world in December 2021 exceeded the November figures by 8.5 million and reached a total of 24.7 million people, TASS reported. Thus, global morbidity has reached its peak for the entire pandemic, exceeding the previous record level of April 2021, when more than 22 million people were infected.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned earlier that the spread of the Delta and Omicron options could lead to a "tsunami" of new cases.

The epicenter of the world's coronavirus spread is again in North America and Western Europe, and while US authorities blame the new variant, Omicron, which has already become the dominant strain, Delta is still predominant in France.

The increase in morbidity is similar in the UK.

In Europe, new serious outbreaks are registered in Italy and Spain, in the Netherlands, despite another lockdown, at the end of the year were again registered more than 15 thousand cases a day.

Among Asian countries, the worst situation is in Turkey and India, where the number of newly infected is the highest since October.

Growth is also observed in Latin America.

Despite the sharp increase in new cases, mortality in the world is virtually non-existent.

According to Russian expert Gennady Onishchenko, the coronavirus crisis may end by May this year, if everybody follows all anti-epidemic measures and mass immunization.



/BNR