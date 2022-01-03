Biden and Zelensky discussed upcoming Security Talks with Russia

US President Joe Biden discussed upcoming contacts with Russia on security guarantees in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky on Sunday. This was announced by the press service of the White House after the conversation, TASS reports.

The leaders expressed support for diplomatic efforts to begin next week with a bilateral [US-Russian] dialogue on strategic stability [in Geneva on 10 January], [ongoing] in NATO through the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE.

President Biden stressed his commitment of the United States to its allies and partners and the "nothing for you without your involvement" principle, the White House said.

The head of the Washington administration also told Zelensky that the United States supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and "made it clear that the United States, its allies and partners will respond decisively in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine."

Biden also noted Washington's support for confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions in Donbass, as well as "active diplomacy to advance the Minsk agreements in support of the Normandy format."



/Focus