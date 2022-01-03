Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Max. Temperatures between 12°C and 17°C

The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 12° and 17° Celsius, in Sofia - around 14°C. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Evgenia Egova.

Atmospheric pressure will decrease and approach the average for the month. Today before noon along the Danube and in the Upper Thracian lowlands the fog will dissipate, visibility will improve and sunny weather will prevail over the country, with scattered medium and high clouds. The wind will be moderate, in the Danube plain and Ludogorie - temporarily strong westerly wind.

Above the Black Sea coast the clouds will be more often significant, but there will be no precipitation. A moderate and temporarily strong westerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 11° -13°C. The temperature of the sea water around 8° -10°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

Sunny weather with scattered medium and high clouds will prevail over the mountains. A strong to strong west-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be 10°C, at 2000 meters - about 5°C.



/Focus