COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,356 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

During the last 24 hours, 12,855 tests for coronavirus were performed in the country and 1,356 of them were positive, according to the Unified Information Portal.

First Cases of Omicron in Bulgaria

During the same period, 519 people were cured and 44 died. 233 patients with coronavirus have been admitted to hospital and 4168 are currently hospitalized, 450 of them in the intensive care unit.

In the last 24 hours, 3,703 people have been vaccinated, bringing the vaccine doses to 3,704,808.



/BTA