Bulgarian PM: Certificates of every COVID-19 Death Case and Vaccinated Person will be Checked

We are launching a sharp campaign against counterfeit certificates. This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on "On Focus".

"For everyone who died from COVID-19, who has been vaccinated or has been ‘allegedly vaccinated’, an inspection will be carried out by the Ministry of Interior. I hope to stop the spread of fake certificates," Petkov explained.

First Cases of Omicron in Bulgaria

According to Petkov, at the moment the hospital beds have the necessary capacity, but this can change quickly.

"Whether new, stricter measures will be imposed depends on that. The beds will not be filled if we as a society follow the anti-epidemic measures," he added.

The Prime Minister also commented on the announced increase in the price of natural gas from January 1, which he described as surprising. According to him, by the end of January, all expired EWRC members will be replaced.

30% Price Increase of the Blue Fuel

"The decision of January 1 showed that the EWRC is not doing its job. Its goal is to protect the public interest, protect the market and devise the best way to protect it. The decision was not discussed, it was taken in closed session and was definitely a surprise. An even bigger surprise was that the increase would be 30%," he added.

The National Assembly will have the commitment to replace the expired members of the Commission. Among them will be EWRC Chairman Ivan Ivanov, the Prime Minister added.

"I hope that the new members will exercise more control and check what these high prices require," Petkov added.

Bulgarian Defense Minister Against the Deployment of NATO Troops in Bulgaria

In connection with the statements of the Minister of Defense about the deployment of additional NATO forces on Bulgarian territory, the Prime Minister commented that such decisions are made by the Council of Ministers.

"No minister has his own opinion on comprehensive issues concerning the Bulgarian people. This is decided by the Council of Ministers," he added.



/Nova