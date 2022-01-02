First Cases of Omicron in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | January 2, 2022, Sunday // 15:53
The Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev announced that there are 12 positive tests for Omicron in Bulgaria. Thus, we are the fifth Balkan country with the new variant of the coronavirus.

Those infected with Omicron have a mild course, home treatment, no one needs hospitalization.

9 are men, 3 are women. 7 without a vaccine, 5 are vaccinated, most over 9 months after a second needle.

Only one of the infected has traveled abroad.

The clinical samples were taken in 4 medical institutions in the period from 16 to 22 December 2021, 11 patients are from Sofia-city and one from Sofia district.

In total, the study found that 12 (4.4%) samples were with Omicron (B.1.1.529) and 263 (95.6%) were Delta (B.1.617.2) or Delta subvariants (AY.*).

