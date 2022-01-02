Macedonian Special Envoy: Kiril Petkov's Bulgaria will lift the Blockade on North Macedonia

The Macedonian government's special envoy for resolving the dispute between the Skopje and Sofia authorities, Vlado Buckovski, is convinced that in the coming months Bulgaria will lift the blockade imposed on the Republic of North Macedonia on the start of EU membership talks, BGNES reported.

"In 2021, Bulgaria did not have a regular government for 8 months. There were three parliamentary and one presidential elections in the country. This had a serious impact on our efforts to find a mutually acceptable solution and lift the blockade on our path to the EU." said Buckovski. According to him, "despite these unforeseen circumstances, progress has been made in building trust between the two countries."

“The timeframe for these working groups, which will be filled with intensive meetings, may be shortened. I am convinced of that, but the situation will be clearer after the meeting of the new Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski with his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov, which is scheduled for mid-January”, Buckovski told the local Macedonian website ‘Lokalno’.

"In 2022, I expect to reach a mutually acceptable solution with Bulgaria. A solution that will be based on mutual respect and will be sustained. The Bulgarian blockade will be lifted. The start of negotiations with the EU will finally be a reality," Buckovski said.

Macedonian Opposition Leader: Bulgaria should include Macedonians in the Constitution

Regarding the allegations of the opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski, who said that Kiril Petkov is not a brave politician, the special envoy said the following: "I do not accept Mickoski's position that Petkov is not a brave politician ... Petkov speaks of a generally acceptable decision, but not for an imposed decision. Petkov says Macedonia's red lines must be respected."

Regarding the change of the textbooks, Vlado Buckovski says that this is the task of the joint historical commission, which must reach an agreement on the texts in the textbooks. “Our society knows that for a long time this commission has not been successfully working on the coordination of the texts for the history textbooks for primary education and for Tsar Samuel”, he explained. Buckovski believes that “the Macedonian side has drawn its own conclusions from the dispute over the RNM's constitutional name with Greece, in which time was not on their side".



