2022 begins with 30% Higher Prices for Taxi services in Sofia

Business | January 2, 2022, Sunday // 11:07
stolica.bg

The reasons for the increase in the price of the taxi service in Sofia are the higher prices of methane, of the auto parts - by about 30 percent, as well as of a large part of the goods. This was said by Petar Vladimirov from the national taxi union:

"The new prices are BGN 1.05-1.21 minimum tariffs for the city of Sofia, BGN 1.78-2.19, and these tariffs have not been touched for ten years, so it was normal to have an update in ten years."

The industry expects only in the first one or two months to have an outflow of customers by about 10-15 percent.

"As I say, those who use taxis will not get on public transport. There will be no innovations in cars, as we are currently working with a fairly high class of cars. The only thing that may probably improve will be the hygiene of the car itself, the maintenance of the cars, now what the state has done to reduce the patent tax to BGN 300, and the rest is compensated by the state, it is covered by the Ministry of Finance in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic."

/BNR

