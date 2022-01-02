The European Union has declared 2022 the Year of Youth in honor of young people's efforts to overcome the difficulties they have faced as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Conferences, various events, initiatives, and information campaigns on topics such as green and digital policies, the situation of young people, and inclusion are planned as part of the European Year of Youth.

A coordinator in each Member State will coordinate activities at national level. It is also envisaged that all European policies, especially on the environment, education and culture, will take into account the problems of young people.

An additional € 8 million co-payment has also been provided for the Erasmus program and a portal for European youth to fund initiatives.

Sabine Verhaien, Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Culture and Education:

"The Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect young people disproportionately. They face difficulties in trying to continue their education, enter the labor market, make new friends, and travel abroad. Young people have accepted and supported the ongoing restrictions of solidarity. Now is the time to let them prosper. "

The aim of the European Year of Youth is also for young people to take part in important political consultations such as the Conference on the Future of Europe and other public policies in the bloc at national and local level.



