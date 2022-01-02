The European Union has declared 2022 the Year of Youth
The European Union has declared 2022 the Year of Youth in honor of young people's efforts to overcome the difficulties they have faced as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Conferences, various events, initiatives, and information campaigns on topics such as green and digital policies, the situation of young people, and inclusion are planned as part of the European Year of Youth.
A coordinator in each Member State will coordinate activities at national level. It is also envisaged that all European policies, especially on the environment, education and culture, will take into account the problems of young people.
An additional € 8 million co-payment has also been provided for the Erasmus program and a portal for European youth to fund initiatives.
Sabine Verhaien, Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Culture and Education:
"The Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect young people disproportionately. They face difficulties in trying to continue their education, enter the labor market, make new friends, and travel abroad. Young people have accepted and supported the ongoing restrictions of solidarity. Now is the time to let them prosper. "
The aim of the European Year of Youth is also for young people to take part in important political consultations such as the Conference on the Future of Europe and other public policies in the bloc at national and local level.
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 15 years since Bulgaria's Accession to the European Union
- » As of today, France is Taking over the Rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU
- » What are the Problems that the EU will take with Itself into 2022
- » Ursula von der Leyen: Over 78% of Adults in the EU have been Vaccinated against COVID-19
- » Thousands Protested in Brussels against Covid Measures
- » Romania Postpones Adopting the Euro until 2029