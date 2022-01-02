France: Mandatory Mask Wearing for Everyone, including Children over the age of Six

January 2, 2022
Wearing masks in France will become mandatory in public places for everyone, including children over the age of 6 from 3 January. The relevant decree was published on Saturday in the Official Gazette of the Republic, the TACC reports.

This requirement currently applies to the entire population over 11 years of age. Wearing a mask is mandatory in transport, public institutions, sports complexes, religious institutions. In a number of cities, including Paris, a regime has been imposed for wearing masks on the streets.

The new requirement was adopted a few days before the children returned to school in France due to the increase in the incidence of Covid-19. The National Public Health Agency reported a record 232,000 new cases of coronavirus on Friday. Currently, 18.7 thousand people with symptoms of Covid-19 are treated in French hospitals.

