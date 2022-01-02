COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 100 Dead in the Last 24 hours

1,076 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, 7,429 tests were performed to detect them, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

75.09 percent of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, as well as 96.43 percent of the 28 who died during the last 24 hours. With them, the total number of victims of the pandemic reached 30,983.

The total number of confirmed cases is 748,184, of which 104,692 are active. 612 509 is the total number of cured, including 114 for the last day.

The number of new patients in the hospitals is 144, of which 84.03 percent are unvaccinated.

So far, a total of 3,701,105 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country, including 446 for the last 24 hours. A total of 1,914,966 completed the vaccination cycle and 275,398 received a booster dose.



