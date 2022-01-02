COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 100 Dead in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | January 2, 2022, Sunday // 10:00
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 100 Dead in the Last 24 hours novinite.com

1,076 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, 7,429 tests were performed to detect them, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

75.09 percent of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, as well as 96.43 percent of the 28 who died during the last 24 hours. With them, the total number of victims of the pandemic reached 30,983.

The total number of confirmed cases is 748,184, of which 104,692 are active. 612 509 is the total number of cured, including 114 for the last day.

The number of new patients in the hospitals is 144, of which 84.03 percent are unvaccinated.

So far, a total of 3,701,105 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country, including 446 for the last 24 hours. A total of 1,914,966 completed the vaccination cycle and 275,398 received a booster dose.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria