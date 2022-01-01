Bulgarians Welcomed 2022 with Celebrations all over the Country

Although there were no official celebrations, dozens of people in Sofia welcomed the new 2022 under the open sky. People wished each other health.

"I wish there were no more measures, regardless of COVID or without COVID, and that we were alive and well. That's the most important thing," said Martin.

PLOVDIV

In Plovdiv, the official fireworks were canceled for the first time, but that did not stop hundreds of people from firing their own fireworks into the sky. After midnight, people started a long horo dance.

VELIKO TARNOVO

Veliko Tarnovo also welcomed the New Year 2022 outdoors, without fireworks. Exactly at midnight they were replaced by a light show against the background of the National Anthem of Bulgaria.

DOBRICH

The onset of the new year 2022 in Dobrich was marked with illuminations.

"Let's get rid of this virus at last! And the year in general will be better financially and everything, the year 2022 will be a little better", the people on the square in the city wished.

BLAGOEVGRAD

In Blagoevgrad they did not give up the holiday fireworks.

RUSE

Ruse was one of the few cities in the country that had an outdoor holiday program on New Year's Eve.



