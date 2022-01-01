Bulgaria: Supplement for Pensioners becomes BGN 60 and will be Paid by June

During the first six months of the new year, pensioners will continue to receive a monthly supplement of BGN 60 to their pensions. So far, the paid supplement was in the amount of BGN 120.

A total of 2,058,100 Bulgarian pensioners will benefit from the anti-crisis measure, which the government has decided to support financially in the conditions of a pandemic.

The additional amount will be paid to all pensioners by June 2022, regardless of the amount of their pensions. For the payment of the supplements for the six months, the government will allocate an additional BGN 750,000,000 from the budget of the State Social Insurance. The payment of the supplement is at the expense of the over fulfillment of the tax revenues under the state budget for 2021



