New York Celebrated the New Year with the Descent of the Crystal Ball of "Times Square"

World | January 1, 2022, Saturday // 10:31
Bulgaria: New York Celebrated the New Year with the Descent of the Crystal Ball of "Times Square"

New York welcomed 2022 with the traditional descent of the crystal ball of "Times Square", the Associated Press reported.

Thousands of people stood side by side in Times Square, counting down the seconds until the 6-ton ball landed at midnight local time, marking the end of last year and the beginning of the new year.

The event was attended by about 15,000 people, far fewer than the tens of thousands who usually gather to watch the iconic descent, the Associated Press reported.

The ball came at a time when the American nation is trying to charge with optimism that the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic are over. Yesterday, health experts warned that celebrating with too many people on New Year's Eve was not a good idea given the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Last year's descent of the Crystal Ball in Times Square was not allowed due to the pandemic, reminds the Associated Press.

Although the number of people attending the event this year was smaller, it was attended by many people, some of whom came from far away in order to watch it.

Local authorities have demanded that the descent of the Crystal Ball of Times Square, one of the world's most popular locations, be attended by people to show New York's determination to recover from the coronavirus.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: New York, New Year, crystal ball, Times Square
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria