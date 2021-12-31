Dangerous Trend in Bulgaria: 100 victims from Road Accidents - more than in 2020

Tragedy on “Struma” Highway: Passenger Bus Caught Fire, Leaving 45 Dead Including Children

Severe road accidents, many casualties, and injuries added to the thousands of deaths from COVID-19 have turned 2021 into a grim year.

556 people have died and 7576 have been seriously injured in the 6052 serious road accidents in the country since the beginning of 2021. This was stated on the official website of the Ministry of Interior.

The war on the roads

Headlines such as "A young foreigner died in a head-on collision with a truck near Dobrinishte", "A 21-year-old with a BMW crashed into an Opel", "A man died, a woman and a child are fighting for their lives", "An 81-year-old with his jeep hit a 15-year-old boy on a sidewalk" no longer surprise anyone.

For comparison - the victims of accidents in 2020 were 460 - almost a hundred less.

In the last 24 hours of 2021 alone, three people died and 18 were injured in 11 serious car collisions.

Speeding, incorrect maneuvers, and taking lane priority are the main causes of accidents in our country, according to statistics. They are followed by the use of alcohol and drugs.

The Association of Accident Victims reports a trend of a sharp increase in the number of drivers behind the wheel after using narcotics.

Another particularly risk factor is powerful cars driven by inexperienced drivers.

Around the world, a driver, or passenger, dies every 25 seconds on the road

As a result of traffic accidents, more than 3,500 people die every day, ie. every 25 seconds a person loses his life in an accident.

According to statistics, many of the victims and injured are children and young people. Worldwide, some 400,000 young people under the age of 25 die each year in road accidents. That's about 1,100 people a day.

Road accidents are the leading cause of death for people aged 15 to 19, the second leading cause of death for those aged 10 to 15 and 20 to 24, and the third leading cause of death for children aged 5 to 9.

The United Nations (UN) has adopted a resolution to draw attention to the tragic consequences of irresponsible driving.



