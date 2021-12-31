The Entire Crew of a Bulgarian ship is with COVID-19, the Chef has Died
The entire crew of a Bulgarian ship flying the Maltese flag is infected with COVID-19. The chef died that night, the press center of the District Prosecutor's Office in Varna reported.
The vessel is on a roadstead in the port of our sea capital.
Pre-trial proceedings were immediately instituted in the case to establish the causes and circumstances of the man's death.
The investigation was assigned to the District Investigation Department of the Prosecutor's Office. Currently, the ship is being disinfected, and then the work to clarify the case continues in view of the investigator and forensic pathologist.
The competent health services have been informed to take measures regarding the health condition of the other crew members, as well as to prevent the spread of the infection.
/ClubZ
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Mathematician: The Oncoming COVID Wave will Require a Complete Lockdown
- » Bulgaria: New Deadlines for Getting a Booster Dose come into Force
- » Bulgarian Prof. Petrova: 2022 will be the End of the Pandemic
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 3000 New Cases on the Last Day of 2021
- » Bulgarian Prof. Kunchev: There will be a New Peak of Covid Infections after the Holidays
- » Europe is Experiencing the Worst Bird Flu Epidemic