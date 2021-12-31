The Entire Crew of a Bulgarian ship is with COVID-19, the Chef has Died

The entire crew of a Bulgarian ship flying the Maltese flag is infected with COVID-19. The chef died that night, the press center of the District Prosecutor's Office in Varna reported.

The vessel is on a roadstead in the port of our sea capital.

Pre-trial proceedings were immediately instituted in the case to establish the causes and circumstances of the man's death.

The investigation was assigned to the District Investigation Department of the Prosecutor's Office. Currently, the ship is being disinfected, and then the work to clarify the case continues in view of the investigator and forensic pathologist.

The competent health services have been informed to take measures regarding the health condition of the other crew members, as well as to prevent the spread of the infection.



