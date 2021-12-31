Most Read News on Novinite.com for 2021

It has been an eventful year for Bulgaria and Novinite.com. The COVID-19 pandemic once again dominated the news cycle, we had three elections in one year while the economy was trying to bounce back. It seemed that the world was trying to get back to normal while ignoring major issues of freedom and people’s opinions. We present you the 12 most read articles on our news website which highlight the interests and fears of our readers throughout 2021.

12. In January the Value of the Bulgarian Lev will Decrease

Currency news always gather attention. Usually, it’s the US Dollar, the Euro, or recently the Turkish Lira. However, speculations on the Bulgarian Lev interested our readers to such an extent that this article from December made it into the yearly rankings. In short, Bulgarian financier Stoyan Panchev thinks that the value of every BGN 100 will decrease by 10% in January next year. We have only a month to find out if his prediction will come true.

11. Real Estate Prices on Bulgarian Black Sea Coast Go Up

Real estate news gain views particularly because of interest from foreigners in Bulgarian properties, especially on the Black Sea coast. This article from August 2021 covers the rise of prices due to increased demand, mainly by Bulgarian citizens that wish to buy a holiday house on the coast. An interesting note is that the pandemic and the uncertain economic conditions made more people think about buying a property.

10. Bulgaria: Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Cabinet Stepped Down

In 2021 we witnessed the fall from power of Boyko Borissov and his party GERB. After the elections in April, Prime Minister Borisov submitted to the newly elected (but short-lived) 45th National Assembly the resignation of the Council of Ministers he headed. After two subsequent elections, GERB did manage to return to power and is currently in opposition.

9. Bulgaria To Ban 8 Disposable Plastic Products from Summer 2021

A piece of environmental news made it into the rankings as our readers were curious about Bulgaria's ban on some plastic products in 2021. The prohibition of single-use plastic was actually a European directive that Bulgaria had to accept and introduced in the national legislation on July 3rd, 2021. The plan is to have a drastic reduction in municipal waste in landfills by the end of 2025. It is another topic how the huge quantities of plastic masks and covid tests have probably evened the number of plastic products banned by this directive.

8. Bulgaria’s Exports to Germany Grow to Record Highs Despite Pandemic

An article from February 2021 detailing the increase of export from Bulgaria to Germany in 2020 despite the difficult pandemic economic conditions. The goods we export are copper, electronic equipment, ores slag, and ash among others. It will be interesting to see if the growth will continue after the report for 2021 comes out next year.

7. Great Britain and EU against Russia and China in Battle for Balkans

The Balkans is a region we always try to cover the most from, here on Novinite.com. In this article, we can read more about the great powers’ competition for the troubled region. The main takeaways are the increasing influence of China and Russia in countries such as Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in addition to the plans of the EU and the United Kingdom to combat this influence and their efforts to attract the Balkan countries into the Western sphere of influence, namely the EU accession program.

6. Golden Globe Goes to Rosamund Pike, Glowing Praise to Maria Bakalova

In entertainment news, Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova got a lot of buzz in early 2021. After her role in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" she won the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress and received nominations at the Academy Awards, the BAFTA Film Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. In this interview, she shared more information about how she found out about the nominations and how excited she was to represent Bulgaria.

5. Bulgaria before Elections: GERB Garners Higher Support vs BSP, Slavi Trifonov Takes Lead

Another article covering Bulgarian politics was one of the most read news in 2021. This time it covers the February speculations on the nation’s attitudes towards the upcoming elections (the ones in April). Some of our readers might find it curious to read what was expected and then see what the actual results were. Needless to say, the sociologists were way off in their predictions.

4. Bulgarian Health Minister Issues New Order on Quarantine for Arrivals

News about the pandemic were a constant throughout the year and our readers checked up-to-date information about the situation in Bulgaria every day. Measures and orders were issued almost monthly but this article from February gathered a lot of views, probably because of tourists wanting to visit the country which had some of the lightest restrictions at the time.

3. First of March Is World Cat Day, Don’t Forget to Treat Your Pet!

It is well known that cats gather the most attention inside and outside the internet. Being the third most read article on our website 2021 just proves that our readers enjoy reading news about the feline family. We’ll have that in mind for 2022. In the meantime, take care of your pets, no matter if it's the first of March or if they're a cat or a different animal.

2. Bulgaria: Expectation for Higher Birth Rates in Pandemic Shattered

Bulgaria has one of the lowest birth rates in the world and in combination with a high death rate, it is a recipe for disaster if the government doesn’t take measures. Even during the pandemic, Bulgaria’s birth rates did not increase and even dropped from 54,762 births in 2019 to 53,968 in 2020. We can only hope that the 2021 statistics turn out slightly better.

1. IMF Expects 3,6 Percent Economic Growth in Bulgaria in 2021

And our most-read article in 2021 with over 2 million views is about the expected economic growth in Bulgaria. The IMF calls on our country to fight against corruption and significantly improve the business environment in order to increase its economic growth. It is interesting to see what the new government, which has the main goal of getting rid of corruption, will do and what will the IMF say in 2022.

In any case, readers of Novinite.com care significantly about Bulgaria’s economic situation, the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and how the political events transpire.

Bonus:

We present you two of our most-read interviews for the year and one analysis, from our editorial team.

This concludes our overview for the year. Expect more news and better quality in 2022. You can always make suggestions or ask for information on our Facebook page or via email: editors@novinite.com

/Novinite.com team