Bulgarian Mathematician: The Oncoming COVID Wave will Require a Complete Lockdown

"We are in the beginning of the new wave of Omicron. The claims that those infected with this variant are 70% milder are not true. They may be valid for a population that has been vaccinated en masse. But they do not apply to Bulgaria, because we have a very large number of unvaccinated and not sick. This means that we can have 3 to 6 times more patients at a time than now. The percentage of positive samples from PCR tests could jump to 70 percent." This was stated on Nova TV by the mathematician Lachezar Tomov.

Given the predicted development of the pandemic from now on, he suggests that COVID mortality in our country will jump again, because many infected will not be able to be treated adequately.

Tomov is adamant that with the coming wave of the virus, our country will not be able to cope without a complete lockdown. "The good news is that anyone who is vaccinated, wears a nice mask and limits their contact can be at ease," he said.

"There are 45 patients in our hospital's COVID intensive care unit. From the data we receive daily, there are vaccinated patients with mild to moderate infection. In severe cases, we do not have vaccinated patients," said Dr. Dr. Milen Shopov, head of COVID resuscitation at the University Hospital "Medica-Ruse".

"The pandemic is a unique and very acute provocation to the human psyche, mostly related to the feeling of losing control," said psychologist Rosen Yordanov.



