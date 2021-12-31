Bulgaria: We Welcome 2022 with Concerts throughout the Country

The New Year will be celebrated in many cities in the country with festive concerts and strict observance of the anti-epidemic measures.

In Veliko Tarnovo, it will start at 11 p.m. on the open stage of Mother Bulgaria Square, and at midnight the light show will start, but without fireworks.

Pirin Ensemble will present a concert-performance on Georgi Izmirliev Square in Blagoevgrad at 11 p.m.

The year 2022 will be welcomed in Simitli with a festive concert, but without the traditional New Year's fireworks.

The concert "Let's celebrate the New Year 2022 together" will take place at 10 p.m. on Svoboda Square in Ruse.

Pleven will welcome the new year on the central town square "Vazrazhdane" with a concert that will start at 21.30.

A New Year's concert of the Dobrudja ensemble will take place in Dobrich at 12 o'clock on Svoboda Square.

In Pazardzhik, the New Year's concert will take place at 11 p.m. in front of the drama theater in the city. The dawn in the city will be replaced by a light show without sound. The saved funds of BGN 8,000 will be used for a local cause, at the suggestion of the citizens. The New Year's fireworks are canceled in Velingrad as well.

The concert in Shumen is from 10.30 p.m. on the open stage in the park next to the Municipality.

In Kubrat from 11 a.m. in the community center "St. St. Cyril and Methodius-1891” will be handed out a pie with good luck and a glass of wine to the citizens. And from 11.30 p.m. on the central square there will be a festive program.

Due to the anti-epidemic measures in the country, the Municipality of Mezdra has decided that the traditional celebration of the New Year on the town square will not take place. The funds provided for the celebration will be provided to elderly people in need and to students with outstanding gifts and creative talents.



/BNT