IKEA Raises Prices by an Average of 9% Next Year

Business | December 31, 2021, Friday // 11:08
IKEA will increase the prices of goods in its stores around the world by an average of 9% in 2022 due to continuing problems with supply and transport, AFP reported.

The agency cited a statement from the holding company Ingka Group, which owns 90 percent of the home furnishings of Swedish giant IKEA.

The reason for the increase is the increased costs for transport and raw materials.

These higher costs, which are felt mainly in North America and Europe, will have to be borne by customers, the Ingka Group said in a statement.

The global average price increase in IKEA stores will be 9%, but will vary from country to country due to inflation and local supply and transport difficulties.

/BNR

