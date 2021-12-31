Bulgaria: New Deadlines for Getting a Booster Dose come into Force

Society » HEALTH | December 31, 2021, Friday // 11:04
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: New Deadlines for Getting a Booster Dose come into Force Pexels

The booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine is now possible three months after completion of two-dose vaccination and two months after single-dose vaccination.

The proposal of the Expert Advisory Board for Supervision of Immunoprophylaxis was approved by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The Information Services system will issue a European digital certificate according to the new rules.

There is also a change in the vaccination period for Covid patients. They will be able to be vaccinated no earlier than three months after the illness. Until now, the deadline was six months after the diagnosis was confirmed.

