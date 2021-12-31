Bulgaria: New Deadlines for Getting a Booster Dose come into Force
The booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine is now possible three months after completion of two-dose vaccination and two months after single-dose vaccination.
The proposal of the Expert Advisory Board for Supervision of Immunoprophylaxis was approved by the Ministry of Health yesterday.
The Information Services system will issue a European digital certificate according to the new rules.
There is also a change in the vaccination period for Covid patients. They will be able to be vaccinated no earlier than three months after the illness. Until now, the deadline was six months after the diagnosis was confirmed.
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Mathematician: The Oncoming COVID Wave will Require a Complete Lockdown
- » Bulgarian Prof. Petrova: 2022 will be the End of the Pandemic
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 3000 New Cases on the Last Day of 2021
- » Bulgarian Prof. Kunchev: There will be a New Peak of Covid Infections after the Holidays
- » Europe is Experiencing the Worst Bird Flu Epidemic
- » Number of Infected with COVID-19 in the UK has Reached Record Highs