Bulgarian Prof. Petrova: 2022 will be the End of the Pandemic

"The year ends in a nightmare in my practice. After Christmas, in my personal practice, I report an increase in the number of infected and sick. These days I get calls for sick patients, or for the third booster dose of vaccine. I a dead patient from Covid -19 with additional diseases, which worries me a lot", said to BNR Dr. Georgi Mindov, personal physician and chairman of the Sofia General Practitioners.

"The booster dose should have been allowed much earlier after the third month. Now I have a lot of registered booster patients, I've been bringing people back so far, adults who wanted to get the third dose. Now the patients will gather, I'll have to ask for extra doses and I had made other estimates for the number of vaccines I would need. There are already many more applicants," Dr. Mindov explained.

Dr. Mindov stated that the National Association of General Practitioners is waiting for the Ministry of Health to approve an outpatient procedure for outpatient monitoring and treatment of patients with Covid-19 by general practitioners.

According to him, the big infection happened at Christmas, now it is expected on New Year's Eve, and on Jordan's Day the hospitals may be overcrowded, added Dr. Mindov.

"We are preparing for a very severe wave, but we hope that this will be the last assault with Omicron and that the pandemic will end next year," the GP said.

"I expect this to be the last wave of coronavirus to pass through Europe, and in March 2022, when there will be updated vaccines of RNA species, we will all have encountered some form of the virus, or we have been vaccinated, so to have full immunity and societies to return to a normal way of life", commented to BNR and Prof. Penka Petrov, director of the Institute of Microbiology at BAS.

"The booster dose turns out to be crucial for the final good outcome, because the immunity from the first doses decreases, and there is no case of a seriously ill or dead person with a booster dose.

The fact that more people are being infected in countries with a high vaccination rate is because there are many who have not been vaccinated. This is the case in Germany and the United Kingdom, which have another 30 percent unvaccinated population. It is currently the most contagious.

The immune response after the booster appears after two weeks. That is why a shorter term for the third dose had to be allowed in September ", explained Prof. Petrova.

She added that T-cell immunity also works against the new version of Omicron.



