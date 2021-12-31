How Bulgaria Celebrates New Year’s Eve

Traditionally, on the last day of December, we send off the old year and welcome the new calendar year. The celebration of the New Year dates back thousands of years with different customs of different peoples.

In Bulgaria, each town or village usually organize celebrations, accompanied by holiday concerts and fireworks. This year, however, in a number of cities, some of the celebrations were canceled, at the initiative of the environmental organization "Four Paws", due to fireworks and pyrotechnics that scare the animals. In other places, though, there will be no celebration with the goal to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Four Paws calls for a Responsible Celebration of the Holidays and for a New Year without Fireworks

According to popular belief, if the night before the New Year is clear, the year will be healthy, if it is cloudy - there will be diseases. Whatever the weather on New Year's Eve is (bad or good), such will be the new year.

On New Year's Eve, the second incense dinner is made after Christmas Eve. A rich meal is prepared, which includes a steamed pie and fortunes hidden in it, including the coin (this custom varies in each family or settlement). The pie is broken and distributed to everyone in the family. It is best to keep the lucky coin for the home or the head of the family. Everyone believes that luck and prosperity will be brought to the home and family in the new year. The New Year's table is not supposed to be cleaned until the morning. At the end of the meal, the unburned candle and the raw wheat are preserved. The good fortunes of the house and family depend on the guest who comes to visit or the one who “survaka-s” first. They must have good intentions, be successful, and have a good heart.



/Focus