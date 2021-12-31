COVID-19: Record Number of New Cases in the United States

A record number of new cases of coronavirus in the United States have been reported by the Federal Health Agency, the DPA reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified an average of 316,000 people infected per day in the past week. This makes almost 700 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

On Wednesday, a record was set of nearly 490 thousand identified infected.

During the great coronavirus wave in the United States in December last year and January, an average of about 250,000 new cases were reported per day.

The number of people infected in the United States has been growing rapidly since Christmas Eve. Authorities explain this with the new, highly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron. In some parts of the country, however, the Delta option remains widespread.

However, the number of patients with covid in hospital is significantly lower than in previous waves. 76,000 people are now hospitalized, up from 125,000 in January.

Meanwhile, many more Americans have already been vaccinated against covid. 62 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, and one-third have given a booster dose.

The United States is the worst affected country by the pandemic, with the most infected and dead.

In a country of about 330 million people, a total of more than 54 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. More than 824,000 of those infected have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.



