COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 3000 New Cases on the Last Day of 2021

Society » HEALTH | December 31, 2021, Friday // 10:28
744 298 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 3,616, 167 more than yesterday. 101,579 are active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 33,334 tests were performed, making them a total of 7,419,396.

Of the medical staff, 18,050 were infected, including 4,774 doctors, 5,965 nurses, 3,227 nurses and 362 paramedics. There are 4,100 cases of people with COVID-19 in hospitals in the country, of which 462 are in intensive care units.

611 829 people were cured, of which 1,105 - for the last day. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 30,890, and for the last 24 hours - 71.

The doses of vaccine against COVID-19 in Bulgaria are already 3,697,068, and last day the newly registered vaccinated were 14,591. Not vaccinated 75.80% of those newly diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as 92.96% of those who died during the last 24 hours. 550 are newly admitted to hospitals, and 87.09% of them have not been vaccinated.

