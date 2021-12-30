Bulgaria: Who was Chosen as Athlete of the Year

The first prize in one of the most contested polls "Athlete of the Year of Bulgaria" goes to our gold medalist in karate from the Olympic Games in Tokyo Ivet Goranova.

Immediately after her came the second lady, who gave a huge reason for national pride with her Olympic title in boxing - Stoyka Krasteva. The top three for 2021 is complemented by the silver medalist from the Games in Japan Antoaneta Kostadinova (sport shooting), BGNES reported.

133 journalists from 54 print and electronic media took part in the 64th edition of a survey organized by Nove AD Holding. In order to ensure maximum correctness of the vote, for another year the poll was organized in close partnership with the Bulgarian Association of Sports Journalists.

The top ten of "Athlete of the Year of Bulgaria" for 2021:

First place - Ivet Goranova (karate) - 1,265 points.

Second place - Stoyka Krasteva (boxing) - 1,241 points.

Third place - Antoaneta Kostadinova (sport shooting) - 995 points.

Fourth place - Taibe Ussein (wrestling) - 745 points.

Fifth place - Evelina Nikolova (wrestling) - 721 points.

Sixth place - Carlos Nasar (weightlifting) - 482 points.

Seventh place - Yosif Miladinov (swimming) - 459 points.

Eighth place - Bilyana Dudova (wrestling) - 415 points.

Ninth place - Boryana Kalein (rhythmic gymnastics) - 134 points.

Tenth place - Hristo Hristov (weightlifting) - 111 points.

The "Diamond Girls of Bulgaria" - the National Rhythmic Gymnastics Ensemble with 1,230 points - was unquestionably chosen in the "Team of the Year" category for №1 in 2021. At the Tokyo Games, Simona Dyankova, Madeleine Radukanova, Laura Traats, Stefani Kiryakova, and Erika Zafirova made her name in history as the first Olympic champions of Bulgaria in rhythmic gymnastics. The "space team" Bulgarian ensemble was undisputed at the Olympic Games, giving the whole of Bulgaria a sense of cohesion and pride.

Vesela Dimitrova, who led the ensemble to the historic Olympic title, was chosen as number 1 from the editors of 37 media outlets in the 38th edition of the annual Coach of the Year poll, organized by Trud's longtime partners. She collected 168 points and was ranked first in the polls of 31 media out of a total of 37 voters. Dimitrova won the poll for the third time after 2017 and 2019. Traditionally, the winner will receive a painting by a Bulgarian author, which this year is from Bogdan Bondikov.

Hristian Stoyanov (athletics) became the "Athlete with Disabilities" in 2021 with 890 points. He won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Japan in the 1,500 m T46.

In the "young" category "Audience Award" the Bulgarians chose Ivet Goranova. More than 3,000 sports fans from all over the country voted.

The statuettes will be presented to each of the winners personally after the New Year in compliance with all anti-epidemic measures. Along with this year's winners, the statuette №1 for 2020 - Tsvetana Pironkova will also receive her statuette. Given the pandemic situation in December last year, it was not possible for our best tennis player for 2020 to be awarded.

Traditionally, the full and detailed vote with the total number of points in the survey of sports journalists will be published on the official website of the awards.



/Nova