Bulgaria: Over 40% Growth in Bulgarians Traveling Abroad in November

In November 2021, in the conditions of the continuing epidemic situation, the trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad were 460.4 thousand, or 40.3% more than those registered in the same month last year, according to the National Statistical Institute.

At the same time, the visits of foreigners to Bulgaria are 439.5 thousand, or 55.2% more than in November 2020. 55.1% of all visits of foreigners in the country are in transit.

Of the total number of foreigners who visited Bulgaria in November 2021, the share of citizens of the European Union is 41.0%, or 180 thousand, with the largest number of visits of citizens of Romania - 42.2%, Greece - 22.3%, and Germany - 8%.

