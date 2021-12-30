Bulgarian Prof. Kunchev: There will be a New Peak of Covid Infections after the Holidays

After the holidays, the wave that is currently sweeping Western Europe will catch up with us. On January 4-5 we will see another peak. This was said to bTV by the state chief health inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev.

He confirmed that in the first one or two working days of the new year it will be clear whether there are cases of Omicron in Bulgaria and how many they are.

A day earlier, the adviser to the Prime Minister, virologist Prof. Radka Argirova, announced on the same television that there was information that Omicron was already in the country.

Bulgarian Prof. Argirova: There are Isolated Cases of Omicron in our Country

Omicron doubles the cases every 2-3 days. However, the good feature is that obviously its mortality rate is not so high, stressed Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.

According to him, in Bulgaria, we handle all the waves much harder.

If others handle all the waves in a certain way, we handle them harder because of the low number of vaccinated, he added, adding: If we continue to be the country with the lowest immunization coverage, what awaits us is not good.

So far, the RHIs have submitted 33 reports of false green certificates to the prosecutor's office. I assume that within the first 2-3 months of 2022 there will be convictions of the relevant courts, predicts Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.

Regarding the time interval for revaccination, Assoc. Prof. Kunchev announced that today or tomorrow a decision will be made to reduce the interval for a booster dose. It will probably be 3 months, for "Jansen" it will be 2 months, he added.



