Maxwell Found Guilty to Aiding Epstein in Sexually Abusing Girls

Britain's Ghislaine Maxwell, a prominent figure in high society, has been convicted by a federal court in New York for attracting underage girls for sexual harassment by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

She was found guilty of 5 of the six charges and could face up to 65 years in prison.

The sentence ended a month-long trial involving stories of sexual exploitation of 14-year-old girls. Four women described being abused as teenagers in the 1990s and early 2000s in the lavish homes of financial mogul Epstein in Florida, New York, and New Mexico.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, the daughter of former media mogul Robert Maxwell and a close friend of financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been found guilty of sexually abusing minors and engaging in three counts of conspiracy.

During the trial, 24 witnesses testified about life in Epstein's homes, and the pilots of the financier's private plane who testified and mentioned well-known names from the elite, such as British Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and others.

According to the defense, Maxwell is the victim of a vengeful prosecution designed to administer justice to women after Epstein (allegedly) committed suicide while awaiting trial in 2019.

Maxwell's lawyer, Bobby C. Sternheim, said the charges against Ghislaine were for things Jeffrey Epstein had done, and on leaving court said they were very disappointed with the verdict, ready to appeal and believe Maxwell would be justified.



/BNR