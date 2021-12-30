Number of Infected with COVID-19 in the UK has Reached Record Highs

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in the UK reached a record 183,037 people, reports The Times, recalling that the previous anti-record of more than 129 thousand infected was registered earlier this week.

In the last eight days alone, the daily number of people infected with the coronavirus has exceeded 100,000 seven times. Over the past week, the number of infected has increased by 41.4% compared to the previous seven-day period.

The total number of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic in the kingdom has approached 12.6 million. Statistics include data for the last five days for Northern Ireland, which were not available due to the Christmas holidays.

Almost 23,000 cases of transmission were reported in Ulster during the period. In England, the infection was found in 138.3 thousand people a day, in Scotland - in 15.9 thousand, in Wales - in 5.9 thousand.

The number of deaths from coronavirus infection is 57. For comparison: the previous day were reported 18 deaths, and earlier about 143.

Despite alarming figures, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson called on people to go out and celebrate the New Year, but responsibly - by taking tests before and after the meetings. However, there is a serious shortage of tests in the country, and pharmacists have complained of a "huge" supply problem. The government will try to deliver millions more tests to pharmacies over the next 48 hours.



