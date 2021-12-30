COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Surge in New Cases in the Last 24 hours

740 682 are total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 3,449. 98,139 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 36,449 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 7,386,068.

Of the medical staff, 18,019 were infected, including 4,772 doctors, 5,953 nurses, 3,220 paramedics and 362 paramedics. 4,071 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 462 are in intensive care units.

610,724 people were cured, of which 2,276 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 30,819, and 162 people died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,682,460, and in the past 24 hours 19,901 are newly registered vaccinated. 79.44% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 92.59% of the dead were not vaccinated. 761 are newly admitted to hospital, and 85.41% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus