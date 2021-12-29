"For" or "Against" Pyrotechnics on New Year’s Eve

"The topic of New Year's pyrotechnics has been touched upon over the years. However, this is the first year in which there is both media and public interest.” This was stated by Dr. Nadezhda Mecheva, who is the head of the Clinic for Stray Animals at the Four Paws Foundation.

Four Paws calls for a Responsible Celebration of the Holidays and for a New Year without Fireworks

"Many citizens supported the Four Paws Foundation's campaign. We aim to inform the citizens what the pyrotechnic devices are doing to the pets", she added.

"Pets are very sensitive and it's very stressful for them. For them, light and noise can lead to a number of serious diseases. We must be careful in the use of pyrotechnic devices and if we have a pet we must help its survival at this time," added Mecheva.

"In our country, pyrotechnics are sold by licensed stores. These are mostly gun shops, most of their owners are hunters who own dogs - ie. they have a connection with the animals,” commented Todor Popov, who is an importer of fireworks.

"We have established traditions. Fireworks are exploding and that's part of the fun," he said.



