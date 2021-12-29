Mass Fight in Jordanian Parliament over Gender Equality Case
The parliamentary debate on constitutional reforms, some of which regulate gender equality, has led to a mass fight in Jordan's plenary hall, AFP reported.
The brawl was preceded by sharp remarks and an exchange of accusations between lawmakers and Parliament Speaker Abdelkarim al-Dagmi.
Tensions escalated when discussions began on a reform that added the noun "women" to the definition of "Jordanian citizen". Such a change would ensure gender equality.
Several lawmakers angrily joined the debate, saying the amendment was "useless". The heated argument then escalated into a fight, which was broadcast live on several television channels.
Tensions were resolved with the end of the meeting and the postponement the debate to Wednesday.
So adding the word women to the constitution seems a bit too threatening for some Jordanian macho parliament members. The pain is real.pic.twitter.com/fHufhYakMm— Lina Zhaim ~ لينا (@LinaZhaim) December 28, 2021
/OFFNews
