Mass Fight in Jordanian Parliament over Gender Equality Case

World | December 29, 2021, Wednesday // 10:40
The parliamentary debate on constitutional reforms, some of which regulate gender equality, has led to a mass fight in Jordan's plenary hall, AFP reported.

The brawl was preceded by sharp remarks and an exchange of accusations between lawmakers and Parliament Speaker Abdelkarim al-Dagmi.

Tensions escalated when discussions began on a reform that added the noun "women" to the definition of "Jordanian citizen". Such a change would ensure gender equality.

Several lawmakers angrily joined the debate, saying the amendment was "useless". The heated argument then escalated into a fight, which was broadcast live on several television channels.

Tensions were resolved with the end of the meeting and the postponement the debate to Wednesday.

