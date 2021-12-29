WHO: Number of People Infected with COVID-19 Worldwide has Increased by 11% in a Week

More than 4.9 million people have been infected with coronavirus infection worldwide in the past week, and more than 44,000 have died. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that the number of new infections had increased by 11% and the number of deaths had decreased by 4% compared to the previous seven days, TASS reports.

"During the week of December 20-26, with a gradual increase from the beginning of October, the total number of those infected increased by 11% compared to the previous week," the WHO's weekly epidemiological bulletin said. According to the above statistics, the number of deaths decreased by 4% in seven days. A total of 4,985,093 infected people were found during the week, and 44,680 deaths were registered.

In America, the incidence has increased by 39%, in Africa - by 7%, and in Europe - by 3%. At the same time, it decreased in Southeast Asia (by 12%) and the Eastern Mediterranean (by 3%). An increase in mortality was registered in Africa (by 72%), Southeast Asia (by 9%) and the United States (by 7%). At the same time, these indicators decreased in Europe (by 12%), the Eastern Mediterranean (by 7%) and the Western Pacific (by 3%). In Europe, 57% of infections occur per week and 53% of deaths in the same period.

The highest number of infections during the week was reported by the United States (1,185,653), which recorded a 34 percent increase in the number of infections compared to the previous week. It is followed by the United Kingdom (611,864 cases of infection, an increase of 20%), France (504,642, an increase of 41%), Italy (257,579, an increase of 62%) and Germany (197,845, a decrease of 30%).

According to the WHO, as of December 28, 280,119,931 cases of infection and 5,403,662 deaths have been registered worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of infected increased by 455,944 per day, the death toll by 4,501. The highest number of confirmed infections reported to the WHO was in the United States, 51,775,769, followed by India (34,799,691) and Brazil. (22,239,436). Most died in the United States - 809,908, the second position is occupied by Brazil (618,448), and the third - by India (480,290).

As noted in the WHO Epidemiological Bulletin, the risk associated with the new version of the coronavirus "Omicron" "remains very high". "Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant is better in growth than the delta variant, and its spread doubles in 2-3 days," the WHO said. A rapid increase in the number of infected has been reported in a number of countries, including those where Omicron has become the dominant variant, in particular the United Kingdom and the United States. At the same time, there is now a decline in morbidity in South Africa.

The WHO emphasizes that the rapid spread of Omicron is most likely due to both its ability to overcome the body's immune defenses and its increased infectivity. At the same time, according to the first data received from South Africa and the United Kingdom, there is a reduction in the "risk of hospitalization" of those infected compared to the delta.



