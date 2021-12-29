Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rains in the Eastern Regions of the Country

Today it will be cloudy, with rainfall mainly in the eastern half of the country. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Martin Slavchev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In places in the Rhodopes and the extreme southeastern regions, the quantities will be significant. In Western Bulgaria there will be mostly sleet before noon in many places with fog. A light east-northeast wind will blow, in the evening it will be oriented from the northwest. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 3° and 8° Celsius, slightly higher in the extreme southern regions; for Sofia - about 7°C. Atmospheric pressure will remain lower than the average for the month.

It will be cloudy and rainy over the Black Sea coast. It will blow to a moderate east wind. Maximum air temperatures 8-10°C, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 2 points.

Above the mountains it will be cloudy and foggy, in the eastern half of the country with rain. There will be significant quantities in the Rhodopes, Strandzha and Sakar. In the massifs of Western Bulgaria the precipitation will be light, over 1600 meters will be of snow. Before noon the wind will be light, in the eastern regions - moderate south wind, by the end of the day it will be oriented from north-northwest. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters - about 6°C, at 2000 meters - about 0°C.



