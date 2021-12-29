COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,235 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

737 233 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 1,235. 98 128 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 22,622 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 7,349,619.

Of the medical staff, 17,993 were infected, including 4,765 doctors, 5,947 nurses, 3,212 paramedics and 362 paramedics. 4,142 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 481 are in intensive care units.

608,448 people were cured, of which 1,532 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 30,657, and 34 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,662,560, and in the past 24 hours 3,867 are the newly registered vaccinated. 78.79% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 85.29% of the dead were not vaccinated. 253 are newly admitted to hospital, and 83.79% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus