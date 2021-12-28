The Bulgarian Antarctic Group has Arrived on Livingston Island

Society | December 28, 2021, Tuesday // 16:26
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Antarctic Group has Arrived on Livingston Island Facebook

With a delay of 20 days, the Bulgarian Antarctic Group arrived on Livingston Island, which opens the new polar season, said the head of the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute Prof. Hristo Pimpirev.

"Early this morning, the Chilean warship Galvarino managed to transfer the 15 Bulgarian polar explorers on the shores of Livingston Island with 10 tons of construction materials and supplies," he wrote on Facebook.

20 days ago, the landing was stopped due to hurricane winds, big waves and ice blocks in the bay.

"Bad weather and, above all, we are still unable to use the new Bulgarian ship " St. St. Cyril and Methodius" has led the Bulgarian base to be opened at the latest by all 29 expeditions so far," said Prof. Pimpirev.

However, the planned construction activities and research program are expected to be implemented on time.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Antarctic, expedition, Bulgarian, polar
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria