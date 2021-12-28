The Bulgarian Antarctic Group has Arrived on Livingston Island

With a delay of 20 days, the Bulgarian Antarctic Group arrived on Livingston Island, which opens the new polar season, said the head of the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute Prof. Hristo Pimpirev.

"Early this morning, the Chilean warship Galvarino managed to transfer the 15 Bulgarian polar explorers on the shores of Livingston Island with 10 tons of construction materials and supplies," he wrote on Facebook.

20 days ago, the landing was stopped due to hurricane winds, big waves and ice blocks in the bay.

"Bad weather and, above all, we are still unable to use the new Bulgarian ship " St. St. Cyril and Methodius" has led the Bulgarian base to be opened at the latest by all 29 expeditions so far," said Prof. Pimpirev.

However, the planned construction activities and research program are expected to be implemented on time.



/BNT