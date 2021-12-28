Bulgaria: 'Everyone Decides for Themselves' is the Phrase of the Year

"Everyone decides/judges for themselves" (Всеки сам си преценя/Vseki sam si pretsenya) is the Bulgarian phrase of the year. This was stated to BNR by Assoc. Prof. Nadezhda Stalyanova from the Department of Bulgarian Philology at the Faculty of Slavic Philology at Sofia University.

The phrase was born on social networks and actively revolved around vaccination and the case of dual citizenship of Kiril Petkov.

According to her, the secondary function of this phrase is irony that the person who uses it is so incompetent that they are not aware of what harm they can do to themself, their relatives and that they have no position on civil matters.

However, Assoc. Prof. Stalyanova notes that "the man who created this line did not make fun of himself."

“The line emerged as a conscious position opposed to scientific progress. And the understanding that everyone has the right to make decisions about their health and life. This line originated on social media and I think it's an unconscious wrong grammatical form of ‘pretsenyava’ not ‘pretsenya’. But the people liked it and turned into ‘vseki sam si pretsenya’," she added.



