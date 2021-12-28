TikTok is the Most Popular Website of 2021

TikTok became the most popular website in the world in 2021, surpassing even Google, according to data published by Cloudflare.

Network security company Cloudflare announced that TikTok, a social network owned by Chinese company ByteDance, reached its peak on February 17 for the first time. The platform, which publishes short videos, temporarily took first place in March and May, but it was not until August 10 that it managed to stay in the lead for several days. TikTok fully took the lead in October and November, including American Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The trend continued in December.

Last year, tiktok.com was the seventh most popular internet domain, which is a significant increase in popularity in the last year. The other most popular domains are Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, Twitter and WhatsApp.

TikTok is also the most popular social network this year, ahead of Facebook. Behind them are YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, followed by Snapchat, Reddit, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Quora.

Cloudflare data also shows that Netflix and YouTube were the two most popular streaming sites in 2021, with HBO Max in third place, ahead of Hulu, which is the majority owner of Disney.



/BGNES