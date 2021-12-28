Dimitar Kovacevski has been Elected to form a Government in North Macedonia

Bulgaria: Dimitar Kovacevski has been Elected to form a Government in North Macedonia Facebook @Dimitar.Kovachevski

Dimitar Kovacevski has been elected to form a mandate to form a government in the Republic of North Macedonia. He announced this himself last night on his Facebook page after a several-hour meeting of the Central Council of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM), of which he is chairman.

"This is a challenge that I am ready to accept and I am committed to my work to justify the vote of confidence," Kovacevski wrote.

The session for the election of a new leadership and new members of the Central and Executive Councils of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia continued until late in the evening.

"SDSM will be reorganized, will continue to democratize and modernize. The party is open to engaging new people who have the knowledge, honesty and commitment to social democratic values,"  Kovacevski wrote.

He is likely to receive a mandate to form a government on Tuesday. Such are the expectations of President Stevo Pendarovski, which he announced in his last interview.

The election of Kovacevski as chairman of the SDSM and future prime minister came after the resignation of Zoran Zaev due to the party's poor performance in the October local elections.



