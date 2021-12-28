Ursula von der Leyen: Over 78% of Adults in the EU have been Vaccinated against COVID-19
In the last year, more than 78% of adults in the European Union have been vaccinated against coronavirus. This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, RIA Novosti quoted her as saying.
"Exactly a year ago, vaccination against COVID-19 began in Europe. We have come a long way. More than 78% of the EU's adult population has already been vaccinated," the EC president said in a video address.
Vaccination, including booster, remains the best way to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the German politician added. "The increasing rate of spread of the coronavirus, especially the Omicron variant, makes vaccination even more important ... We have enough doses so that everyone can be vaccinated and get a booster dose," Von der Layen said.
Until recently, four COVID-19 vaccines were approved for use in the EU - Pfizer / BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. At an extraordinary meeting on December 20, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended Novavax, a US coronavirus vaccine, for use in the Union, with deliveries starting in early 2022.
/Focus
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Thousands Protested in Brussels against Covid Measures
- » Romania Postpones Adopting the Euro until 2029
- » The EU Discussed the Covid Crisis, Nuclear Energy and Sanctions against Russia
- » EU Leaders will Discuss Possible New Sanctions against Russia in Case of an Attack on Ukraine
- » Malta is the first in the EU to Legalize Cannabis for Personal Use
- » Croatia is ready for Schengen