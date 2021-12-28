Sofia Inspectorate is undertaking Extraordinary Inspections due to Polluted air in Sofia

The Sofia Inspectorate is undertaking extraordinary inspections due to the polluted air in Sofia, it is clear from the website https://air.sofia.bg/.

In connection with the increase of the levels of fine dust particles in the air, Sofia Municipality is taking the following additional measures for December 28, 2021:

Choose public transport today

The Municipality calls on citizens to limit the use of personal vehicles. If possible, travel by public transport, shared forms of travel, cycling, or walking (where applicable).

Choose environmentally friendly heating today

Sofia Municipality appeals to citizens using solid fuel for domestic heating to switch, if possible, to alternative heating (where applicable).

Limit the use of fireplaces today

The SM calls for limiting the use of fireplaces with an open combustion chamber, in case it is a second heat source (where applicable).

Extraordinary inspections of sources of pollution

The Sofia Inspectorate undertakes extraordinary inspections to control industrial, transport, and domestic sources of pollution with fine dust particles and, if necessary, attracts representatives of other institutions and departments for inspections.

Extraordinary inspections of construction sites

The Sofia Inspectorate, together with the regional administrations and the Municipal Construction Control Directorate, undertakes inspections of construction sites that generate emissions.



