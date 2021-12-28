Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Temperature in Sofia around 9°C

The clouds will remain significant. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the on-duty weather forecaster from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Hristo Hristov.

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month and will remain unchanged during the day. Today in the morning the rains will stop over the eastern regions. The clouds will remain significant, with temporary breaks over the western half of the country. Almost quiet weather. The maximum temperatures will be from 3° - 4° Celsius in places along the Danube to 12°C in Southwestern Bulgaria, in Sofia around 9°C.

Above the Black Sea coast, the clouds will be significant, in the morning still with rain showers. Almost quiet weather. Maximum temperatures will be between 8° and 11°C. The temperature of the sea water around 8°-10°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly cloudy over the mountains, but it will be almost without precipitation. It will blow to moderate wind from west-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 5°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.



