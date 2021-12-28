Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Temperature in Sofia around 9°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 28, 2021, Tuesday // 10:12
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Temperature in Sofia around 9°C Pixabay

The clouds will remain significant. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the on-duty weather forecaster from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Hristo Hristov.

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month and will remain unchanged during the day. Today in the morning the rains will stop over the eastern regions. The clouds will remain significant, with temporary breaks over the western half of the country. Almost quiet weather. The maximum temperatures will be from 3° - 4° Celsius in places along the Danube to 12°C in Southwestern Bulgaria, in Sofia around 9°C.

Above the Black Sea coast, the clouds will be significant, in the morning still with rain showers. Almost quiet weather. Maximum temperatures will be between 8° and 11°C. The temperature of the sea water around 8°-10°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly cloudy over the mountains, but it will be almost without precipitation. It will blow to moderate wind from west-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 5°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, cloudy, temperature, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria