COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,278 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

1,278 are the new cases of coronavirus, according to the Unified Information Portal. 80.52% of them are unvaccinated.

49 people died and the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 30,623. 95.92% of those who lost the battle with COVID-19 for the last day have not been vaccinated.

The active cases are 98,459. So far, the confirmed cases have reached 735,998. 3,334 doses of vaccine have been given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 3,658,694 have been delivered so far.

1,128 have been cured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 606,916. There are 266 new patients in the hospital, 87.22% of whom are people who have not been vaccinated. There are 464 people in the intensive care unit.



