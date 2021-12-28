COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,278 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | December 28, 2021, Tuesday // 10:06
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,278 New Cases in the Last 24 hours novinite.com

1,278 are the new cases of coronavirus, according to the Unified Information Portal. 80.52% of them are unvaccinated.

49 people died and the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 30,623. 95.92% of those who lost the battle with COVID-19 for the last day have not been vaccinated.

The active cases are 98,459. So far, the confirmed cases have reached 735,998. 3,334 doses of vaccine have been given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 3,658,694 have been delivered so far.

1,128 have been cured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 606,916. There are 266 new patients in the hospital, 87.22% of whom are people who have not been vaccinated. There are 464 people in the intensive care unit.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria