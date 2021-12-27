1 Year Later: Bulgaria Remains the Country with Lowest Vaccination Rate in the EU

Exactly one year after the first vaccine against COVID-19, Bulgaria remains the country with the lowest rate of immunization.

According to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 32.4% of the population over the age of 18 in Bulgaria is fully immunized, compared to the EU average of 79.1%.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in our country, 1,897,946 people have fully completed their vaccination course, according to data from the National Information Portal for COVID-19.

251,961 Bulgarians have a booster dose.

A few days ago, in an attempt to promote vaccination, the government announced a new program for the elderly over 65.

Kiril Petkov: Supplement of BGN 75 for Pensioners who get Vaccinated

A one-time cash incentive of BGN 75 is envisaged for all pensioners who start their vaccination course with one dose in the coming months; for retirees who already have two doses and set a third, as well as for people over 65 with three doses.

According to government estimates, if 300,000 elderly Bulgarians are vaccinated in January and February, this would alleviate hospitals with about 3,000 beds in a new wave of coronavirus.

Days before the holidays in Bulgaria began the vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years of age.



/BNT