In January the Value of the Bulgarian Lev will Decrease
In January - the value of every BGN 100 will decrease by 10%
The real value of BGN 100 has decreased by BGN 7.30 from November last year to the same month in 2021. We have inflation of 7.3 percent, according to the inflation index.
This was stated by the financier Stoyan Panchev on Nova TV.
According to him, in January the real value of BGN 100 will decrease by about 10 percentage points.
If your money is in deposit with a bank - their real value will decrease due to inflation. For Bulgarians, the most stable investment remains real estate, Panchev added.
/OFFNews
