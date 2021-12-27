New COVID Measures come into Force Today in some European Countries

December 27 is International Day of Epidemic Preparedness. The UN General Assembly announced it as such in November 2020.

The coronavirus continues to create chaos in aviation. Even today there are canceled flights - over 1,400. The reason is the quarantine of infected crews. The countries most affected are China and the United States.

Chaos in Air Traffic because of Covid-19

New restrictions are coming into force in Europe.

The Portuguese government has ordered nightclubs and bars to close and people to work from home from December 27 to at least January 9. The goal is to control the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays. Prime Minister Antonio Costa also announced that a negative coronavirus test would be required for accommodation in Portuguese hotels. Authorities will limit outdoor gatherings to groups of up to 10 people on New Year's Eve.

Austria is tightening measures. As of today, the restaurants will close at 10 p.m., not at 11 p.m. The rule will be in effect until December 31.

"We will reduce the opening hours of the establishments. Everything will start on December 27," said Katarina Reich, head of the crisis center for COVID-19.

Authorities recommended that groups of no more than 25 people gather for New Year's Eve. They called for a celebration with vaccinated people and for them to be examined the night before.

As of December 27, Denmark has tightened its borders. Newcomers who do not have a residence permit are required to take a coronavirus test, regardless of their vaccination status. The PCR test must be performed no later than 72 hours before entry into Denmark and the rapid antigen test no later than 48 hours.

Travelers who have a residence permit can choose whether to take a test before their trip or within 24 hours of arriving in the country. Cinemas, theaters, galleries, museums and amusement parks have already closed in Denmark.

In connection with the restriction of the spread of coronavirus, the authorities in the Czech Republic also imposed a mandatory PCR test on December 27 for all arriving citizens in the country. It must be done within 72 hours before entering the Czech Republic, and the new requirement will not apply to passengers who have received a booster dose of the vaccine.



/BNT