What is the Air Quality in Sofia Today
Sofia ranks 27th in the world in air quality and pollution.
At 8.00 a.m. today, December 27, IQAIR data show that the air we breathe exceeds the quality norm 5.9 times. The concentration of fine dust particles is 29.7 µg/m³, which assigns to our capital an index of "moderate" pollution.
The most unhealthy this morning is the air in the "Vasil Levski" neighborhood, the station located not far from the park hotel "Moscow" also shows increased values. The station in the Nadezhda district is also reporting alarming values.
The main air pollutants in Sofia are heating by burning wood, coal, and garbage, road traffic, and industry in and around the outskirts of the city. Specific weather conditions also contribute to high levels of pollution.
/BGNES
