WHO: New Drugs will make it Easier to fight COVID in 2022

New drugs against COVID-19 in 2022 will significantly improve the chances of survival of seriously ill patients infected with the new coronavirus, said WHO Director for Europe Hans Kluge.

"I am enthusiastic about the new antiviral drugs that are likely to hit the market in 2022 and that will significantly increase the chances of survival of patients admitted to a hospital with severe COVID-19," he said.

Kluge stressed that next-generation vaccines will be more effective against new coronavirus variants that will appear around the world. "I can't predict the future. But it should be noted that current vaccines are the first generation of COVID-19 vaccines. Future vaccines will be refined and adapted to new or emerging variants, making them more effective. It's a process. similar to what is already happening with influenza vaccines, which adapt to new strains almost every year," he explained.

