Chaos in Air Traffic because of Covid-19

Earlier this week, more flights were canceled globally, disrupting plans for the holidays for thousands of people, the BBC reported.

More than 1,400 flights were canceled today, and destinations in China and the United States were hardest hit, according to FlightAware.

US Airlines said the problems were due to Covid-19 positive crews as well as isolation.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, has banned all Korean Airlines flights for two weeks due to positive cases among some arrivals.

A total of more than 8,000 flights were canceled during the long Christmas weekend, which began on Friday. Their number is relatively small, but it is higher than usual and comes at a time when many are traveling to spend time with loved ones, commented the BBC.



/BNR